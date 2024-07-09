Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.38. 108,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 72,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.

Several research firms recently commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

