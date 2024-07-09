iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 390.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 577,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

