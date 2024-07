Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 8th (BLD, CAT, COP, FBIO, FFIC, GGAL, IRWD, MKTX, NATH, RDWR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 8th:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get TopBuild Corp alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.