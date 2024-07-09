International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 447,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.70 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

