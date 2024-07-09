Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 327,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

