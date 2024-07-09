IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 12th

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 12th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 239,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,833. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

