IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$42.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.85.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

