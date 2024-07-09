ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 140,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 731,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 931.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 320,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 289,174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,805 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.