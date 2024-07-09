i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.26

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:I3E opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday. i3 Energy has a one year low of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 15.44 ($0.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of £120 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

