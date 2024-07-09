Hudock Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.21. 8,558,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $486.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.