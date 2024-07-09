Hudock Inc. Sells 409 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 86,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,161. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.