Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $393.45. 3,372,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,475. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

