Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.47. 2,017,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,980. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

