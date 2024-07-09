Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

