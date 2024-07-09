Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
