HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.96% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

