HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 0.1% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €86.60 ($94.13) and last traded at €86.20 ($93.70). 2,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.10 ($93.59).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.10.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

