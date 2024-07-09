Head to Head Contrast: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ContextLogic and Deliveroo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$287.00 million
|0.49
|-$317.00 million
|($11.98)
|-0.48
|Deliveroo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Deliveroo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Deliveroo, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Deliveroo
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and Deliveroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|-131.05%
|-115.96%
|-62.36%
|Deliveroo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Deliveroo beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
