H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

