Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 603,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,894. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

