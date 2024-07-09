Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,240. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

