Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.01

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 121839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Greif Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Greif by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Greif by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Greif by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

