Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tops One Day Volume of $35,375.09

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $35,375.09 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

