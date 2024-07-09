General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $305.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.56.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %
General Dynamics stock opened at $280.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $302.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average of $279.42.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.