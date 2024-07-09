Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 57,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 325,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up approximately 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 11.91% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

