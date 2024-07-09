FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DXC Technology by 338.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 335,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,407.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 1,370,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 734.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 696,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 613,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 902,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

