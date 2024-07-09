FORA Capital LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. 327,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

