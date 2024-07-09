FORA Capital LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 7,386,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

