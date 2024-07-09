FORA Capital LLC Sells 29,521 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 309,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

