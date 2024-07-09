FORA Capital LLC Sells 20,553 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.17. 2,669,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

