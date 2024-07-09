FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,767 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

