FORA Capital LLC Purchases 3,679 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,611. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.