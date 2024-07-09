FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 11.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teleflex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Teleflex by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,179. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

