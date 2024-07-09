FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 66.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 155.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 419,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

