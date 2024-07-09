FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 352,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.