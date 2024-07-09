FORA Capital LLC Invests $393,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.92.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 221,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,809. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

