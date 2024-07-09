FORA Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. 13,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

