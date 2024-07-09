FORA Capital LLC Has $920,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 276.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 247,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

