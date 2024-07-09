FORA Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 303.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.01. 1,245,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,980. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.