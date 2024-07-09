FORA Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,435 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,932. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

