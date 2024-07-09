FORA Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $10,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.42. 28,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

