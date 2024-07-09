FORA Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 64.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNW traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. 111,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,117. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

