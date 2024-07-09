FORA Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.26. 290,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $232.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

