FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.27. 351,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

