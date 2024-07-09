FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,387 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 788,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.