FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. 654,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,751. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

