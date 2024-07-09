FORA Capital LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Littelfuse by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 93,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

