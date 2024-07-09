FORA Capital LLC Acquires 11,022 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. 637,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

