Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.62.
FND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor
Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $133,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $637,000.
Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FND opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.