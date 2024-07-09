First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.64. 185,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

