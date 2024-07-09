Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 547,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,165. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

